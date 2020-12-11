DJ Butt granted bail in illegal weapon case

A court on Thursday granted bail to sound system provider Muhammad Asif aka DJ Butt in a case pertaining to possessing an illegal weapon and interference in official work case. The court approved his bail on submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000. Earlier, police produced him before a judicial magistrate who sent him to jail on judicial remand. DJ Butt was taken into custody the previous day, just few days ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) December 13 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. The Model Town police raided the office of DJ Butt and registered a case on charges of possessing an illegal weapon and obstructing a public servant from performing his duty by mishandling the raiding team. SP Model Town Dost Muhammad had said a police team reached Muhammad Asif office and advised him against violating Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act. The sound system provider offered resistance to the police, he added. During a search, a twelve-bore gun and bullets were recovered from Butt, the police officer said, adding he couldn’t provide any licence or permit for keeping the weapon.













