Pakistan condemns India’s “reprehensible tactics” exposed in the EU DisinfoLab report

Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary, in a press briefing, on behalf of the State condemned India’s reprehensible tactics against Pakistan that have been exposed by the EU DisinfoLab, in its latest Report titled, “Indian Chronicles – Subsequent Investigation: Deep Dive into a 15 Year Operation Targeting the EU and UN to Serve Indian Interests”. The Report is a follow up of the DisinfoLab’s 2019 Report titled, “Influencing Policymakers with Fake Media Outlets (An Investigation into a pro-Indian influence network)”.

The report, which had previously uncovered the Indian propaganda body carrying out anti-Pakistan activities and cyber warfare against Pakistan led by Srivastava group of India and propagated by the Indian news agency ANI, since 2005, reveals that there is a vast network of fake media outlets, think tanks and NGOs serving Indian interests. It claims that India not only spread disinformation but abused international institutions in its desire to malign Pakistan.

According to the report, the Indian actors carrying out the latest malicious operation resurrected more than 10 defunct Human Rights Council accredited NGOs, registered with the names of deceased analysts and experts, created hundreds of fake journalists identities, generated more than 750 media outlets and registered more than 550 fake domain names. To add to it, the Indian news agency, ANI, repackaged and amplified the malicious content produced in Brussels and Geneva.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said that the Government of Pakistan views these mischievous activities of launching unsubstantiated propaganda as part of India’s pre-occupation with maligning Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan; and the recent report by EU DisinfoLab only substantiates Pakistan’s position in front of the International community.

MOFA representative urged the global community to pay due attention to the report, putting an end to ignoring India’s subversive activities against Pakistan. He reiterated that by spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can divert the attention of the international community from India’s horrendous human rights record.

He further advised India to stop wasting time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, and put its house in order and take care of its own issues of poverty, grave human rights violations, exploitation of minority rights and rising radicalism.

Speaking of these issues, Zahid Hafeez mentioned that Pakistan strongly condemns the arrests of Muslim youth in India under the newly promulgated discriminatory and inhuman law, which, as a manifestation of the mindset of Hindu supremacist RSS-BJP regime, penalizes members of the religious minorities to marry as per their own free will.

Calling out India, Zahid Hafeez said, “Rather than giving in to the fantasy-driven ‘Love Jihad’ allegations of its fanatic cadres, the current regime should ensure protection of fundamental human rights of all of its citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.”

He also mentioned that 3 more Kashmiri youngsters were killed by the Indian forces in IIOKJ, where the brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions are still going on after 493 days.

MOFA spokesperson stated that according to statistical data, 95,728 innocent Kashmiris have been extra-judicially killed by the Indian occupation forces in fake “encounters” and staged “cordon-and-search” operations since January 1989. Out of them, 7,155 have been killed during illegal custody. During the same period, 161,163 civilians were arrested, 110,376 houses and structures were destroyed, and 11,231 women were molested by the Indian occupation troops.

Calling this mindless violence on Kashmiris “a part of the Hindutva agenda of the RSS-BJP combine”, Zahid Hafeez said that the BJP Government is afraid of the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination – a right enshrined in international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, and is therefore, desperately trying to malign the indigenous Kashmiri freedom movement.

Having failed to subjugate the Kashmiri people despite unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures, burning and looting of Kashmiri houses to inflict collective punishment and perpetration of worst human rights violations, the Indian deep state has now started paddling “fake news”, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to IIOJK.

Zahid Chaudhry said, “The completely baseless allegations and fabrications of so-called “foreign fighters from Syria” serve only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation.”

He reaffirmed that Pakistan calls on the world community to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region.