Police arrest 5 suspected RAW terrorists in Lahore

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Thursday arrested five suspected terrorists linked to Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Lahore.

Sharing details of the raid, a CTD spokesperson said the terrorists were nabbed from Shahdara.

They were identified as Samar Kand, Abdul Rehman, Wazir Gul, Asmatullah and Imran.

The terrorists reached Lahore from Peshawar where they had entered from Afghanistan two months ago with a task to target sensitive installations including the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting, during which they were assigned the task, was also attended by their RAW handler,” the spokesperson said. “The terrorists were being provided with funds by the RAW,” he added.

The law enforcing authority further said that they have recovered hand grenades, Afghanistan currency, mobile phones and videos of the sensitive places from their custody.

A case has been registered against the arrested terrorists at the CTD police station.