Body formed to overhaul visa policy for tourism, investment

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday constituted a high-level committee to overhaul visa policy of Pakistan for making it more operational to encourage local tourism and attract foreign investment.

The Prime Minister put Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as committee head who held the first session on Monday, which was attended by Special Advisor to PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and others.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there are tremendous opportunities to take forward the sectors of tourism and investment. He said that the committee will make the e-visa policy more effective and result-oriented. He said that it will present its recommendations to the federal cabinet for approval.

The huddle was briefed on the e-visa facility and a number of visa categories in a presentation by the chairman National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA). The NADRA chairman noted that the e-visa policy has been functional for the past one-and-a-half-year in Pakistan.

It was noted in the session that the recommendations by this committee in helping the visa policies will be sent to the federal cabinet where these can be approved by the prime minister.