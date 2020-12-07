PM inaugurates new headquarters of ANF today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the headquarters of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) where he inaugurated a new headquarters building.

The prime minister was briefed on the operations of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at the inauguration of its headquarters. PM Imran Khan also address ANF officers and youth ambassadors.

The prime minister also offered prayers for the martyrs of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). Earlier, PM Imran Khan had revealed that Gilgit-Baltistan was one of my favourite places on earth.

In his address, PM Imran Khan said that anyone in Pakistan who earned illicit income from drugs in the decade of ’80s was never misunderstood. “Those who made money illegally were honored in the past. Drug money makers harm society and the country,” the prime minister maintained.

Highlighting the harms of drugs, PM Imran Khan said that money launderers used the money to bribe, campaign, and shelter criminals. “Corruption money was used to run the election campaign of politicians. Drugs is harmful, it can spread from home to the rest of the country,” he warned.