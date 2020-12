LAHORE: Pakistan’s former hockey captain Rasheedul Hassan has tested positive for Covid-19. Rasheed, who is now self isolating himself at home, told that his son has also tested positive. While his wife and daughter’s tests came negative. The legendary right half played for Pakistan from 1978-1987. Rasheed is one of the very few players in the history of hockey to win every gold medal: Olympics (1984), World Cup (1982), Asian Games, Asia Cup, Junior World Cup and FIH Champions Trophy.