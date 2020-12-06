Osama Nadeem shines in Quaid-e-Azam Golf Championship

LAHORE: A gifted one from Sargodha Golf Club, Osama Nadeem, moved into the front line in the Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Saturday. The second round yesterday turned out to be a mishap tarnished round for the lustrous ones of the first round –– Ameer Khawaja and Sameer Iftikhar –– as lack of the masters touch saw them tumble to positions way down the leader board. And becoming visible and illuminating as a front runner was Osama who played brilliant golf to come up with an ace like performance, his score of net 67 giving him a two rounds aggregate of 139 and enabling him to look like a probable winner as the championship reaches the final stage. Osama compiled pars with consistency and reflected radiance and potent touch in shot making. All through the 18 holes, he was successful in hitting accurate shots and putting admirably well on the greens.

His nearest challengers are Hussain Atta and Omer Farooq. Score wise Hussain and Omer were bracketed at a two days net aggregate score of 143, three strokes behind Osama. Also well placed were three sturdy and resilient ones of Lahore Gymkhana: Salman Jehangir, Qasim Khan and Abdullah Farooqi. They were placed at a net aggregate score of 146. Some more contestants who were not too far behind but capable of producing shocks were Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar, Hussain Hamid, Moghees Khan and Reza Saeed. Bunched together at a score of net 147, these five impassioned ones can overturn the run of play and cause tremors on the leader board.