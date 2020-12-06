Hamza Ali Abbasi interviews Imran Khan

Famed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is on a break from showbiz, but he just interviewed Prime Minister Imran Khan for a private news channel.

“Watch PM Imran Khan in conversation with Hamza Ali Abbasi,” tweeted the PM Office on Saturday.

The ruling PTI also shared a picture of the two from the interview with the Pakistan flag in the background. No further details were shared.

Abbasi is currently not accepting acting projects since he is on a path towards spirituality and is writing a book about God.

The actor had earlier announced on Twitter that he is “in the process of writing a book….obviously it, ll be about God [sic]” which will be ready by June 2021.

“Hoping to be done by June 2021 Insha Allah. Will be a little inactive on social media bcz of that,” he concluded.

Break from showbiz

In a shocking statement last year, Abbasi had announced to quit showbiz in search of true meanings of Islam.

“I look at all my trophies, that mattered a lot to me because it was the symbol of my hard work being rewarded, and I wonder about what these awards will mean after I die. To my children and grandchildren, these will mean nothing, they’re just pieces of metal,” he had said in a video released last year about turning towards God following his earlier atheist beliefs.

“There were only two things I saw continue after my death; serving humanity with charity and what not – which is compulsory anyway – and devoting my life to God. I want to spend the rest of my life talking about God and spreading His message. Call it religious activism, call it a declaration or whatever, but now I want to talk about God,” said Abbasi in the video that became the talk of the town.

However, later this year, the actor clarified that while he was indeed on a path towards spirituality, he hadn’t given up on his acting career entirely and will still take on some roles, which he deems appropriate.