Ameer way ahead in Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship

LAHORE: The Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, supported and endorsed by ZIC, a premier lubricants dealing company of the country, started three rounds of ardent and vehement golfing activity at the remarkable par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here on Friday. Golf playing attributes of the amateur golf players taking part in this championship are impressive. And out of the 110 competitors, seeking honours, seventy five contestants have a handicap of nine and below. And when the tee off was set in motion early in the morning on Friday, noticeable was sensational shot making and flair oriented flow of the game. Formidable one at the end of the round yesterday was Ameer Khawaja of Sialkot who surfaced as the leader with an exceptional score of net 67, five under par. In the course of the 18 holes, Ameer was relentless in application of golfing expertise. Steady shot making earned him regulation pars and exemplary was his putting on the greens.

Out of his adversaries, the forceful one was Sameer Iftikhar of Lahore Gymkhana. Playing to a handicap of six, this young one had a great round as visible was liveliness and forceful shot making in his efforts. Sameer ended the round with a score of net 70, three strokes behind leader Ameer. “I certainly enjoyed my game in the round on Friday and look forward to more finesse in the round on Saturday,” said Sameer after the round.

Out of the other proficient ones, five participating competitors were yearning for proving their intent and resolve to match wits with the top two adept ones. Score wise these five zealous ones were bracketed at a score of net 72. They all showed spirited control over their hitting prowess, but could not match the excellence of Ameer and Sameer on the greens. Prominent one out of these five was Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana. His standing as a golfer of merit and competence is widely accepted and can cause a change in leader board position after the round on Saturday. His other score mates were Osama Nadeem of Sargodha, Ghulam Haider of Okara and Ali Nadim and Omer Farooq of Gymkhana.

A few more lined up just a stroke behind these five were Qasim Khan and Danish Javed of Gymkhana and Imran Janjua of Rawalpindi. And at the net score of 74 were placed two champions of the immediate future –– Omer Soofi and Moghees Khan. They are fervently pursuing advancement in their golf playing prowess.