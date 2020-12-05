Islamabad, Dhaka agree to strengthen ties, exchange good wishes

Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to strengthen existing fraternal relations between the two countries.

This was agreed upon when Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid, according to a statement issued on Friday from the Pakistani High Commission.

Sheikh Hasina expressed “good wishes” for Pakistan after she was informed that the country holds the Bangladeshi leadership and people in high esteem and affection, said the statement.

The HC said the Bangladeshi premier welcomed Pakistani high commissioner in Dhaka and assured him of full support in the discharge of his official duties. It added that the high commissioner conveyed the message of goodwill and friendship from Prime Minister Imran Khan, which Sheikh Hasina “reciprocated with her greetings and good wishes for the leadership of Pakistan”.

“The two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two countries,” the statement added. “The meeting was held in a very cordial environment.”

The meeting comes as part of PM Imran Khan’s initiative to improve the tumultuous relations. The Prime Minister had made a telephone call to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajid to inquire after her health and conveyed his best wishes in the month of October.

The Prime Minister had underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries. He had reiterated his commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties.