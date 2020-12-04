Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship tees off today

LAHORE: The Quaid e Azam Amateur Golf Championship will tee off at the elegant Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Friday (today). A paramount event of the national golf calendar, this noteworthy golf clash entices and lures golf players with dexterous golf playing abilities who have converged to this historic golf course to match skills with rivals of distinction. Participating contenders have put in long hours of practice, simply to ensure that their aspiration of standing out as players of calibre gets endorsed. And in due course, national honours will enhance their stature in the golfing arenas of Pakistan. Unquestionably, golf championships of this magnitude represent occasions that provide adept ones to reveal their comprehension of the golf playing techniques, flair and expertise and if they can translate their capabilities into match winning scores, the acclamations are theirs for the asking. For providing such junctions, players have to express gratitude to Shaukat Hussain of ZIC and Management of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. Indeed bountiful is their contribution to promotion of sporting activity as well as spirited backing of the diligent ones in search of recognition plus realization of achievement oriented dreams and earnest intents.

Draws lined up for the Friday opening 18 holes for amateurs reflect impressive numbers of the high toned classy players. A total of seventy five qualified competitors play to a handicap of nine and below and this gives the competition an extraordinary relevance. The prizes at stake are attractive and besides trophies the winners will get useful golf equipment related gifts.