42 FoodPanda delivery riders reach 7-years-old girl’s home to deliver her order

A 7-year-old girl got the surprise of her life when 42 FoodPanda delivery riders reached her home to deliver boxes of chicken fillet meal ordered by her.

Knowing that her parents only left her enough money for one box of chicken fillet, the girl got scared and broke into tears after seeing her narrow alley blocked with a huge number of riders who had arrived with separate packets of the same order.

It was found that the seven-year-old girl, who frequently used food delivery apps to order food for herself and her grandmother while her parents were at work, tried to order two meals of chicken fillet. When she tried to place an order, connectivity error and app glitch caused her to book 42 separate orders.

When the app got stuck, she clicked the “order” button multiple times. Dozens of taps later, when the connection resumed, the app processed all of her previous orders as well, and 42 orders were sent her way.

When the street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, got filled with riders, her neighbor Dann Kayne Suarez, live streamed it on Facebook.

The sobbing kid only had enough money for one order that cost around RM16, however the total bill was almost RM 672. At this, her neighbors rushed to her rescue and bought several boxes of chicken fillets for themselves.