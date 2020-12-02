Prabhas to unleash his dark side in ‘Salaar’

The wait is finally over as Hombale Films have finally unveiled the title of their much-awaited next. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by ace filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film features Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas in the lead. Unleashing his dark side in the highly anticipated project, the actor will be portraying a violent character, which is expected to leave cine lovers amazed. An underworld action thriller, ‘SALAAR’ is already being touted as the biggest release of 2021. It was soon after the makers shared the official poster of the film, fans of Prabhas shared their excitement and send in good wishes for the same. It was just recently when the production house had made the official announcement and revealed this to be a wholesome ‘Indian Film’ catering to audiences Pan-India. Hombale Films have earlier entertained us with super-hits like ‘Raajakumara’, ‘KGF’ and now with the three cinema geniuses- Hombale Films, Prashanth Neel and Prabhas coming together for this Magnum Opus, we can expect nothing but a blockbuster. Inspired by Vijay’s and Prashanth’s school of cinema, the much-awaited actioner is expected to be unlike any other film ever being made before. According to insiders, the makers were in talks with Prabhas for this special collaboration for a long time.