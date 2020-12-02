Boman Irani pens a heartfelt note to everyone for birthday wishes

Boman Irani who is celebrating his birthday in Pune today took to his social media handles to pen down a heartfelt note as he stepped into his 60s.

Sharing an unseen throwback picture from his childhood days where he is seen riding a scooter, the actor poured his heart out and wrote, “Riding into my 60’s with the same joy as I did in the 60’s. Thank you ALL for your love, good wishes and blessings ~ Bo-boy to Bo-man.”

Soon after this, his fans and

Bollywood friends took no time to shower warm wishes to him on special day. Actress Mouni Roy commented, “Happy happy birthday my favouritest human. Love light and more love always,” while Mallika Dua added, “Happy Birthday!!! 60s is a goof disPOZEESHYUNZ.”

Soon after this, his fans and Bollywood friends took no time to shower warm wishes to him on special day

Meanwhile, revealing his birthday plans for 2020, the ace actor told us, “Every year we used to travel out of the city. We would go to another town with a whole group of 20-25 people but this year I don’t want to take any chances with the family, so we are driving down to Pune. Just the family, am keeping it to the house only as I have my three sisters in Pune who stay just 25 meters away from each other. It’s just a family thing otherwise, we usually do a bigger elaborate thing. his is still special because we are stepping out of the city for the first time ever since the lockdown and my wife has not even been 20 meters away from the building. So, this will be a great change just to sit in a car and go to Pune, too much excitement.”