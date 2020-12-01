17 police officials involved in PARCO oil theft scam

As many as 17 police personnel including DSP, five inspectors are alleged to be ‘involved’ in stealing oil from the Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) pipeline in Faisalabad.

An accused arrested in a case of oil theft in Sandal Bar Police Station has accused 17 police officers of stealing in the preliminary investigation. The regional police officer has ordered an inquiry into the matter, including taking action against the police officers and employees involved.

An FIR was registered with the Sandal Bar Police Station Faisalabad on January 5, 2019 on theft of oil from PARCO pipeline on which local police arrested one Khurram Nadeem. During the interrogation, he revealed that police officers and personnel had been involved in stealing oil from the PARCO pipeline and also named 17 officials, including a DSP and five police inspectors.

He said that he has been stealing oil from the PARCO pipeline from all four districts of Faisalabad division under these police officers. He has audio and Whats App messages also.

A report has been compiled by the Special Branch of the government intelligence agency on the theft of oil from the PARCO pipeline. In which it has been clarified that for the last several years in the alleged theft of oil from Parko pipeline, at present DSP CIA Saleem Haider Shah, Inspector Qamar Sajid, Nasrullah Chatha, Khawaja Imran Manan, Abid Jutt, Sub Inspector Javed, Head Constable Naseer Ahmed, Imtiaz Chatha, Constables Arshad Wahla, Arshad Niazi, Tanveer Mehmood, Imran Ashiq, dismissed Constable Imtiaz Kali and others are involved.

According to the report of the government agency, a total of 131 cases of theft of oil from the PARCO pipeline have been registered in three districts of Faisalabad division during the last five years. The highest number of cases is 85 in different police stations of Faisalabad, 37 in Jhang police station and 9 in Toba Tek Singh police station. After registering such a large number of cases of oil theft, the police could not arrest the thieves as the police officers and officials were patronizing the oil theft.

Khurram Nadeem (Dima Gujjar), accused in oil theft, has also revealed this during interrogation. During the oil theft, the police officers and officials had their servants who would help him in the oil theft and cooperate fully and if there was any difficulty or obstacle during the oil theft, they would remove it. However, after the theft of oil, they regularly received their due share from it which was delivered to the concerned police officers and personnel; similarly, the stolen oil was sold at special petrol pumps in Chiniot, Bhavana and Pansara.

Regional Police Officer Rifat Mukhtar Raja has ordered further investigation into the involvement of police officers in the theft of oil from the PARCO pipeline. He also hinted that strict action would be taken against all the police officers and personnel involved in the oil theft.