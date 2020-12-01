As a budding entrepreneur, looking up to mentors and successful people and taking their advice can make all the difference when it comes to rapid progress and harvesting results. Ricky Andrade and Linda Andrade continue to mentor thousands of these budding entrepreneurs at their Market Masters Academy and inspire us with their driven nature towards their businesses and generosity when it comes to community service.

Following are their 5 main secrets to achieve success:

1. Set achievable goals and work your way up

The Andrades emphasize on setting up goals that are attainable. Many entrepreneurs set goals that are more fantasized than practical. It is important, especially as beginners, to avoid going into the spiral of setting up unrealistic goals which is followed by disappointment and a sense of giving up. If you are mindful of these goals, attaining even one milestone will boost your confidence immensely and you will be encouraged to progress further.

2. Become obsessed but maintain work-life balance

According to Ricky and Linda, if you want your business to thrive you must be willing to be obsessed with it. Burning passion will incite the impetus in one’s self to work as hard as they can towards reaching their business goal. However, at the same time, it is equally important to form a boundary between your personal life and work and do not let one overpower the other. This way you can destress from the workload and minimize the chances of burning out.

3. Pursue knowledge

As a business owner, you will come across some instances that will seemingly hinder your growth because they would require a skill-set, practice, or technique that you wouldn’t be well versed with. In situations like these, to thrive, Ricky and Linda stress over developing a mindset that is a legitimate pursuer of knowledge; isn’t afraid of admitting that they don’t know a certain thing, and is willing to learn it.

4. Strive for excellence

In continuing with the above point, our power couple also draws attention towards striving for excellence. Simply put, they advise young entrepreneurs to be sincere and honest in whatever work they do for their business. In addition to that, demonstrate integrity. Integrity means devising a clear statement of the goals and revising it often to remind them of their reasons and expectations with respect to the business.

5. Be Patient and persevering

Lastly, they explain that in a fast-paced world, it is crucial we demonstrate patience and perseverance after having begun the process. Impatience leads to elevated anxiety and nervousness. It also depletes the quality of work that we are putting in. Ricky and Linda recounted about their testing times when Ricky hadn’t found his footing in Forex and was juggling working with different affiliate marketing. It was his strong will and Linda’s constant support that pulled them out of that pit and accelerated their growth.

