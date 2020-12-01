Woman approaches court over accusation against Babar Azam

A woman who had raised allegations against Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam of sexual exploitation and violence has approached court.

The woman identified as Humaiza Mukhtar has filed an application in a session court. Additional judge Nauman Muhammad Naeen has sought a report from SHO Naseerabad.

Another application has been filed against Babar Azam’s family for harassment. Additional session judge Abid Raza Khan has sought a reply in this regard by December 5.

Hamiza Mukhtar, who claims to be a former neighbour and class-fellow, approached a Lahore’s Sessions court for registration of a case against Pakistani skipper who she claimed had been exploiting her for almost ten years.

On her complaint, Additional Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem has sought a report from Naseerabad SHO on the status of her request to register a case.

Hamiza levelled serious allegations against Babar at a press conference a few days ago. The woman said she and Babar loved each other and he persuaded her to elope with him in 2011, promising to marry her in court.

She accused Babar of betraying her and even forcing her to abort their child in 2016.

Babar has not yet responded to the allegations.