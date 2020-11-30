PM approves setting up of Export Development Board

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for taking practical steps to promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, besides protecting borders.

The Prime Minister was chairing a high-level meeting regarding improving the existing border management system on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that his government believes in independent, but secured borders. He directed the establishment of a special division for the border management system in the Interior Ministry under the supervision of additional secretary. He instructed all the concerned departments to ensure timely sharing of information and date.

The meeting was briefed that it is utmost necessary to consolidate details of all the people, who enter Pakistan through land, sea, or air routes at one place. The meeting was informed about progress on border fencing and systems installed at various border crossings.

It was told that closure of illegal routes and measures to counter smuggling have benefited the country’s economy with billions of rupees in just one year.

Separately, the Prime Minister approved, in principle, setting up of the Export Development Board (EDB) to enhance exports. The approval was granted during the Prime Minister’s meeting with his Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister will be the president of the Export Development Board, while all stakeholders relating to exports are given representation in the board. The meeting of the EDB will be convened every month in which exporters will be invited so that their problems are resolved on priority basis.

In another meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to give special focus to environmental protection in construction projects in the country. He said this while talking to Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority Anwar Ali Haider and Chairman Pakistan Islands Authority Imran Amin in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said that improvement in construction activities will create employment opportunities and stabilise the economy. He said that environmental analysis of all projects is necessary in accordance with the law and the government will take all possible steps in this regard.

The Prime Minister was briefed on construction activities and environmental protection measures in these projects during the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed to leave no stone unturned in protecting the environment while executing the housing projects.

Meanwhile, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday and briefed him about the overall situation of the ports. They discussed provision of easy loans to the fishermen and Karachi situation.

The Prime Minister directed all possible steps for the financial assistance and prosperity of the fishermen.

In yet another meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said bringing the plundered money back to the country is amongst the foremost priorities of the government. He was talking to renowned economist Shahid Kardar.

Imran Khan noted the illegal flow of money from poor countries is the basic reason for their backwardness and poverty. They also discussed the overall economic situation and the steps to check money laundering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion of 551st Birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Monday, assured the Sikh community that their holy sites in Pakistan will be protected and all possible facilities will be made available to them.

In his video message, the Prime Minister felicitated the Sikh community on the eve of the 551st of the founder of the Sikh Religion and said, “We have completely revamped Hassan Abdal Railway Station to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, who come to their sacred site at Panja Sahib.” He said all facilities have been provided at the railway station. The Prime Minister said Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur are the two most sacred sites of Sikhs. He said these sites are as sacred to Sikhs as Makkah and Medina are sacred to the Muslims.

Imran Khan made it clear that his government is committed to preserving and protecting the holy sites of all religions, including churches, temples and places relating to Buddhism as well as the Gandhara Civilisation.

It is pertinent to mention here that festivities of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak came to its climax in Nankana Sahib on Monday, the last day of the celebrations.

Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan, India and other parts of the world attended the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The main ceremony began with the morning hymns followed by Kathas and Kirtan in the praise of the Guru. Later a special community lunch was held followed by night prayer sessions at Gurdwara.