Issues of forceful conversions and marriages will be settled with non-Muslim communities: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Muthahida Ulema Board rejects blasphemy charges against six sanitary workers of Christian community: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Misuse of blasphemy laws witnessed a reduction in last two years: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Adoption of a resolution on Kashmir in OIC meeting major achievement of ruling government: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Non-Muslims living in Pakistan should not have any fear. Islam is a religion of peace, moderation and compassion. All the issues relating to forceful conversions and marriages will be settled with minorities amicably, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East.

Addressing a Press conference here on Monday, following a meeting with Christian leadership at Cathedral Church, Waris Road, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi underlined that any individual, group and Organization will not be allowed to settle their personal vendetta on account of Islam and ethnic differences.

He added that to make awareness among public to contain misuse of blasphemy laws, campaigns will be launched. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and compassion. Any girl, either she is daughter of a Muslim or non- Muslim is responsibility of the state to ensure his protection, said Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Muthahida Ulema Board rejected blasphemy charges against six sanitary workers of Christian community and exonerated them from false Blasphemy charges.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also stated that Government has decided to constitute a Coordination Committee with representation of Christian community to resolve issues faced by Christian community.

Resolution approved from the platform of OIC in support of Kashmir and legislation endeavours against blasphemy issues at world level through OIC is great achievement on part of incumbent Government, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

While addressing conference at Cathedral Church here on Monday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also flanked by Bishop Sibestuan Francis Shaw, Pastor Emanuel Khokhar,Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Dr. Fayyaz Ranja and fathers of different churches.

Speaking on this occasion, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan has ideal and exemplary relationships with all neighboring Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Sudan and Baharian.

It is great success for Pakistan’s Foreign Policy to raise voice for Kashmir from OIC forum and demanding world Organizations to ensure legislation against Blasphemy issues of Religions.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also stated that world Organizations ahead of publishing reports against Pakistan should take into consideration ground realities. He added that all the elements involved in killings of Qadiyanis in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib have been arrested. Anyone in Pakistan will not be allowed to make extrajudicial killings in Pakistan on account of Religion.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Churches Azad Marshall felicitated Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi for assuming the change of Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony. He hoped that Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi will play his influence and effective role in resolving issues of Christian community in the country.

He said that minorities have got their voice with designation of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in the country.

He also announced that Christian community will observe SOPs to celebrate Christmas.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that minorities will get all respective rights as defined in Constitution of Pakistan.

He added that all cases relating forceful conversions and marriages are being tackled case to case and decisions will be made on merit.

He also added that cases regarding misuse of Blasphemy Laws (295-C) witnessed reduction during last two years.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi stated that 104 cases on religious desecration were reported with Muthahida Ulema Board and in 100 cases, relief was provided in accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also informed media persons that few days back, six sanitary workers of Christian community were arrested under Blasphemy law, which were througly probed by the government and leading Ulemas and were released as charges against them were false and fabricated.

Muslims and non-Muslims should play their respective role for progress and development of Pakistan,said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan has always raised voice for oppressed Muslims all over the world. He also added that baseless propaganda has been made to make differences between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as baseless rumours were made on Pakistan-China relations.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that if Bahrain and Sudan recognise Israel, it will not affect relations of Pakistan with Arab countries.

He also underlined that during last two years, relations of Pakistan with Muslim world witnessed stability and harmony contrary to past régimes.

He said that in recent meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) all the points raised by Pakistan on Kashmir and legislation against Blasphemy were part of OIC meeting agenda.

On the issue of minorities, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that he held meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs, Minister for Law and Minister for Human Rights and all have agreed to look into cases relating minorities case to case and Justice will be prevailed in accordance of law and principles of Islam.

He added that anyone in Pakistan will not be allowed to take law into their hands.

Representatives of Christian community said that instances of forceful marriages are rising and in this regard, they want protection.

On this, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran khan has assured that minorities will get all respective rights as defined in Constitution of Pakistan.