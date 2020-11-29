High-rise buildings violating of environmental laws, SEPA is silent

Many construction projects of residential and commercial buildings being constructed allegedly in violation of environmental laws in various localities of metropolis. Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has completely failed to stop such projects being carried out against environmental law.

Daily Times learnt that many project are being constructed in violation of some clauses of the environmental law in different part of city while SEPA has issued environmental protection order (EPO) to some under-construction project. According to sources after issuing EPO builders are forced to negotiate and after bargaining an NOC has been issued to Construction Company.

According to Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, it is mandatory for all development projects in Sindh to obtain their environmental approval NOC from SEPA. On other hand SEPA’s officers are facilitating the construction companies in fulfilling a formality of the EIA (environmental impact assessment) process, by referring blue-eyed Environmental consultant for having their own kick-backs and construction companies are hiring those consultants because they need NOC anyhow.

As per details SEPA has completely failed to enforce its authority as high-rise projects are being constructed all over the city even in red-zone which do not meet the standard of EIA but NOC are being issued through blue-eyed Environmental consultant.

Former Secretary Environment Climate Change & Coastal Development, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo has also submitted its report against SEPA working and its staff but nothing action was taken.

As per law before commencing construction of a project, any recognized Environmental Consultant go through the project’s “Environmental Sensitive areas”, “Protected areas”, Ventilation space, the green area and after being satisfied issue the EIA and after that SEPA is to hold a public hearing to invite objections for such construction projects.

As per Environmental experts SEPA doesn’t announce the hearing of many projects publically as they may have to face cross questioning from experts and in their absence SEPA may issue NOC easily adding that SEPA doesn’t perform its duty properly by placing a complete and correct EIA report before the public during EIA hearing saying that they always place incomplete EIA report before the public which is violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 9 and 19A of the Constitution.

Environment activist told that SEPA is discouraging public hearings for high-rise commercial projects. “The EIA is imperative in all projects,” he said, “but mostly the consultants of that project are preparing the EIA reports and handing them to SEPA.” SEPA does this because it doesn’t have the in-house experts, which is why they rely on EIA reports prepared by the consultants who happen to also work for the builders and developers.

“High-rise buildings give huge benefit and boon to builders and SEPA gets advantage of it by giving them NOC on high rate”, says Environmental activist

Environmental activist and Journalist Khalid Hameed said that SEPA is supposed to hold its public hearing at the site, if it is far and not easily accessible and people may easily reach to the construction site adding that the purpose of these hearings is to benefit the public from that area and making projects environment friendly.

Experts say that SEPA isn’t doing its job as it was subscribed even SEPA is being part of environment enemies to destroy the friendly environment and being caused of polluted environment.