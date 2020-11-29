Wayne Rooney will retire if named Derby boss

LONDON: Derby County’s Wayne Rooney is prepared to call time on his playing career if asked to fill the position of manager left vacant following Phillip Cocu’s sacking, the former England captain said on Saturday. Player-coach Rooney has been assisted by Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker following Dutchman Cocu’s departure this month and will take sole charge of the Championship (second-tier) club when they host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. “If I’m managing the team for a longer scale, I don’t think it’s possible to manage and play, so that (no longer playing) is a possibility,” Rooney was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “If I’m not managing the team and I’m part of the coaching staff then I’ll continue to play, but if I’m asked to manage the team on a full-time basis then, of course, that will be the end of my playing days, yes.” Bottom-placed Derby have lost their last two matches, against Bristol City and Middlesbrough, and Rooney said his team needed one voice to help them arrest their slump.