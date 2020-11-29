Business delegation from Tanzania visits LCCI

Cooperation in different sectors of the economy between private sectors of Tanzania and Pakistan can play an instrumental role in improving trade and economic ties between the two countries. This was stated by the President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (TCCIA) and head of a trade delegation Paul F Koyi while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Leader of Tanzanian trade team urged the businessmen of Pakistan to improve ties with their Tanzanian counterparts by exploring more avenues of trade and investment opportunities. Paul F Koyi emphasized that Tanzania is a very peaceful country with immense trade and investment opportunities in many sectors, particularly the agriculture sector which can be explored by Pakistani business & industrial community that would lead to enhancement of trade and investment ties. He said that private sectors of the two countries should start knowing each other, build confidence and should bring the business communities of the two countries closer to each other. He said that government of the both countries should make visa issuance process easier to facilitate the business community.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that Tanzania is one of the important countries of Africa. Pakistan’s exports to Tanzania are nearly 87 million dollars and the imports range up to 21 million dollars. The volume of total trade is around 108 million dollars. He said that the overall trade between Pakistan and Kenya is around 670 million dollars. Since Tanzania shares the border with Kenya and the main ports of two countries are very close to each other, so, there should not be any challenges in the way of increasing the present level of bilateral trade. We should study each other’s markets and mark certain items to be traded, he added. The LCCI President said that the members of Tanzanian Business Delegation belong to key areas like Information Technology, Tea, Coffee, Dry Fruits, Textiles Products, Construction, Chemicals and Agriculture Machinery etc., and they are interested in finding some suitable companies in Pakistan to work with. It is a great opportunity that must be availed by the Pakistani businessmen. “In past couple of decades, the pharmaceutical sector of Pakistan has improved a lot. On account of maintaining international standards of producing quality medicines, Pakistan is getting more export orders from many countries. Private sectors of the two countries should collaborate to improve our pharmaceutical exports to Tanzania”, Mian Tariq Misbah added and said that Pakistani businessmen are keen to strengthen contacts with their Tanzanian counterparts.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry suggested that LCCI and Tanzania Chamber of Commerce may collaborate for exchange of export-oriented business delegations.