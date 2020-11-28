Deputy Director Wildlife suspended for arresting influential poachers

The Wildlife Department arrested two poachers in Chakwal while their accomplice managed to escape.

According to reports, an influential hunter named Imran Riaz Khan along with his two abettors Qaisar and Mudassar hunted partridges in the forbidden area.

The wildlife department seized 70 illegally hunted partridges and pockets and arrested Mudassar and Qaiser, while Imran escaped.

Wildlife Department Chakwal reportedly registered case against anchor Imran Riaz for hunting dozens of birds illegally, in a protected area. A fine of Rs. 150,000 was imposed on him and two of his companions were arrested, as Imran himself managed to evade the police. The poacher’s luxury jeep (LE1 6174) was taken into custody by Chakwal administration.

However, later Wildlife Punjab suspended Deputy Director Wildlife Chakwal “on account of involvement in illegal hunting in protected area.”