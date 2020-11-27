Miley Cyrus reveals she broke sobriety during pandemic

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her sobriety journey. After revealing in June she’s six months sober, the singer admitted to slipping amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f****** sober,’” Cyrus explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, according to Just Jared. “I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.” Cyrus added, “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’” The singer, who turned 28 on Monday, called her slip a “f*** up.” “Because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f****** sober,” she continued. “I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.” Cyrus called herself “very disciplined.” “That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f****** do it anymore, I don’t,” she added.