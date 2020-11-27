Pak-China ties to be more diversified in days to come

Pak-China cooperation will be more diversified in days to come, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque while attending the 12th China Overseas Investment Fair, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

“Taking place in this Covid-19 pandemic year, it [China Overseas Investment Fair] is a very important event,” the ambassador said, adding, “This is my first time to join COIFAIR and he was really delighted to be here. The China Overseas Investment Fair has developed into a very international and important event over the years,” he said. “Since next year marks the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, Mr. He Zhenwei, Secretary General of China Overseas Development Association (CODA), invited Pakistan to be a special guest for the 13th China Overseas Investment Fair,” he added.

Moin ul Haque also floated idea of diversified cooperation between both countries, especially the cultural one. Cultural exchanges are of great pith and moment to countries besides political and economic cooperation and exchanges, he noted, and hoped that the introduction of Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon to China is just a beginning and that more cultural products from Pakistan will come to China in days to come and vice versa. “Not only screenings, but also producing movies are in need to be taken into account. Animation movie is a new trend in Pakistan. We would like to promote cooperation in joint ventures of animated movies between Pakistan and China,” he further mentioned.

COIFAIR is an annual international conference jointly launched by China Overseas Development Association and China Development Bank in 2009. It is held in Beijing every year, and has been successfully held for 12 consecutive sessions. Its main purpose is to build an international platform for Chinese enterprises to exchange information, interact and carry out investment cooperation with other countries around the world.