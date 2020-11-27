Ijaz thanks China for support in fight against Covid-19

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Thursday thanked China for its support to Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.

Shah said this while talking to the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who called on him at the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting discussed matters related to mutual interests between both countries.

The minister said that China always supported Pakistan on every front and the current ongoing corporation in the fight against coronavirus is highly commendable.

On the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ijaz Shah said that concrete steps have been taken to ensure foolproof security of the mega project. “Maintaining law and order is the top priority of the government.”

On the occasion, Non Rong thanked the interior minister for ensuring the security of the CPEC project. He also lauded the minister’s role in providing every possible cooperation with regard to workers’ visas and other issues.