Latest Gold Rate For Nov 25, 2020 In UAE

Today Gold rates in UAE, 25 Nov 2020 are being sold for Rs 2,126.52 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs 2,480.18 per Tola in UAE today.

Today’s latest gold prices in UAE for 24 carats (10 gram), 22 carats (10 gram), 24 carats (per Tola) are available on the table.

Gold Rate In UAE For 25 November 2020

Gold Rate 24K (10 gram) 22K (10 gram) 24K (per Tola) UAE AED2,126.52 AED1,949.30 AED2,480.18

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

Overall global demand for gold derives, gold rates in UAE. The jewelry-making industry uses gold on a very large-scale. Gold is considered as wealth in almost all communities; and does transfer from one generation to the second generation. The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased. When interest rates are low; the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if USD goes up, the gold price also see hikes.

