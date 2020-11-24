Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest person

With his net worth reaching $128 billion, Elon Musk has overtaken Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest person.

Musk’s net worth saw a $7billion increase on Monday, after Tesla’s value nears $500 billion. This increase in his net worth puts Musk second to Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stands at $182 billion.

Last year, Elon Musk predicted that self-driving Teslas would boost the automaker’s value to $500 billion.

At that time, the market cap was below $45 billion. Tesla’s stock is up almost 730% this year.

However, Tesla’s success is not the sole reason behind Musk’s increasing net worth. His other companies SpaceX and The Boring Company are also doing great in terms of business.