Mahira raises voice for Afghan refugees

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan raised her voice for the rights of displaced Afghan refugees. In a post on Instagram, the stunner shared multiple pictures of her goodwill drive to what seems to be a shanty area.

She expressed the importance of displaced Afghans having their basic rights.

“The dreams of displaced Afghans are no different than anyone else’s dreams.

To have a home

To send their children to school

To provide for their families.

They need peace to fulfill their dreams.

I truly believe education is the key to success for every society. The GlobalGoals set a target of quality education for ALL. Refugees included

At the #Afghanistan2020, discussions on the quality of education will help secure the future of refugee children,” the caption read.