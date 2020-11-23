On birthday, Kartik Aaryan announces new film ‘Dhamaka’

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who turned 30 on Sunday has a sweet surprise in store for all his fans.

Taking to social media, Kartik announced his new film ‘Dhamaka’ today and said, “Aaj mera Birthday hai… #DHAMAKA hona chahiye.”

In its first look, Kartik Aaryan can be seen standing in front of a glass wall staring intensely at at burning bridge. The movie is directed and co-produced by Ram Madhvani.

Meanwhile, his fans and Bollywood colleagues have flooded social media with birthday wishes for the stars. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and his ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar wished the actor on their Instagram stories.

Putting Aaryan’s picture on Instagram, Sharma wished him a wonderful year.

Deepika Padukone, sharing a picture of her Kartik Aaryan on her Instagram story, wrote, “Happy Birthday, May we sign a fun film together this year!”

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar shared a video where she and Ananya Panday are waiting for Aaryan who is “late”.

Sharing a photo of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ cast on Twitter, director Anees Bazmee wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheAaryanKartik from the entire team of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. May you continue to give heart winning and incredible performances. Have a great year ahead, God bless you!#HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan.”

Apart from ‘Dhamaka’, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dostana 2’.

Happy Birthday, Kartik Aaryan!