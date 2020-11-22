Coke Fest 2020 line-up revealed!

Pakistan’s first ever digital music festival, Coke Fest 2020, went live from Saturday until Monday, presented by Patari and Tapmad!

Day-1’s performances started at 5pm and featured performances by the rock band E-Sharp featuring Alicia Diaz, the absolutely unbelievable 9-year-old Pakistani rapper Kaky Thou$and featuring Asif Bali and the electro-pop sensation Abdullah Siddiqui.

Day-2 performances will go live at 8pm featuring performances by Britian’s Got Talent’s superstar

Sirine Jahangir, sufi-rock powerhouse Natasha Baig, Punjabi rapper Xploymer Dar ft Hashim and the two-man EDM outfit, SomeWhatSuper. The third and final day of CokeFest2020 will go live at 8pm featuring performances by the hip-hop duo of Young Stunners, pop sensation Shamoon Ismail and rock legend Ali Noor, in a brand new avatar. The artist-line up of the much awaited Season 13 of Coke Studio will be revealed as the finale of

Coke Fest 2020 on Day-3.

Indeed, while the spread of Covid-19 posed a complete halt to organizing live events or large public gatherings, Coca-Cola had the vision to onboard a concept brought to them by Zarlasht Faisal, CEO of Patari – a popular online music streaming platform in Pakistan, and Yassir Pasha of Tapmad – Pakistan’s leading on-demand video streaming platform, to create a unique and disruptive virtual experience offering engagement, musical performances and much more as a two-way interactive experience. In order to drive this, the teams engaged a first-of-its-kind digital eco-system; from live food deliveries by FoodPanda to live dissemination of merchandise by Bykea all the while bringing the best of the ideas together for a truly unique experience. Coke Fest 2020 will be directed live by Amaan Ahmed, from Uncut Studios.

To join the excitement, music lovers will need to download and register on the Patari mobile app followed by signing-up for the event to receive a unique code which can be used on TapMad’s mobile app or website to enjoy the live Coke Fest 2020 performances virtually from any location.