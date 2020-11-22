Terrorists target peace committee member in DI Khan

Terrorists targeted a local peace committee member in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, however, he escaped the attack as he wasn’t in the vehicle at that time. According to details, the assassination attempt was made by using a remote-controlled device for blast and resorting to indiscriminate fire on the vehicle of Misbah-ud-Din Mehsud. Sources say Mehsud has been facing a security threat because of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Sajna Group.

However, no loss of human lives was reported in the incident as his gunmen Janana and Roshan Khan remained safe in the attack carried out near Mehsud’s residence located in Mehmood Colony nearby Ratta Kulachi Stadium. This locality falls within the precincts of Saddar Police Station.

The two associates of Mehsud had left the house for a workshop to get routine service and maintenance check of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the extremists managed to flee the scene after carrying out the attack, as the area SHO said the police had cordoned off the area to capture the terrorists.