Court orders to quash Mazar-e-Quaid case against Capt (r) Safdar

The City Court has dismissed the case of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Captain (r) Safdar.

Judicial Magistrate Eastern Court heard the case against Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar for desecrating Mazar-e-Quaid, damaging property and murder threats. During the hearing, the court said that there was no evidence against the accused and the presence of the plaintiff at the scene of the incident could not be proved.

It is to be noted that Sindh Police had declared the case against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar as false and declared it as B class.

It was said in the decision that IO recorded statement of Qari Muhammad Shams who led offering of Fateha at the Mazar. Qari Shams told that Capt (Retd) Safdar said ” vote ko izzat do. Mazar Quaid was closed for general public at the time of incident.

The decision said according to security head of Mazar he was not present at Mazar at that time. Security head and Qari sahb did not see the plaintiff at the scene. As per witnesses the plaintiff was not present at Mazar at the time of occurrence of the incident. The witnesses nominated by plaintiff were also not present at Mazar at the time of incident. The decision further said information about damage caused to the Mazar were also not on the record. Declaring the case false by police is not appropriate. The court while B class challan of police dismissed the case.