ACE books five irrigation officers over ‘corruption’

The Anti-Corruption Corruption Establishment, Punjab booked five officers of the Irrigation department over corruption charges.

The accused were arrested from Lahore High Court after their pre-arrest bails were cancelled. The accused namely Executive Engineer Imtiaz Akbar Bhatti, SDOs Muhammad Aslam and Farhat Ali, Muzafar Ali and two Sub-Engineers Hashmat Nabi and Muhammed Shahid were involved in fake purchase of diesel oil during their posting at machinery branch at irrigation department Lahore Division.

A JIT formed under Director Vigilance ACE, Abdul Salam Arif had recommended to register a case against the culprits after thorough investigation into the matter. The three member JIT was headed by Director Vigilance, Mr. Mujeeb ul Rehman AD Vigilance and Muzamil Imam AD Technical. Commenting on the matter, DG ACE saif that indiscriminate action was being taken against corrupt elements across Punjab. He said that every single penny of the public exchequer stolen by the culprits will be recovered and deposited accordingly. Meanwhile, raids were being conducted to arrest Muzaffer Ali SDO who escaped arrest from court, he added.