Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher have many similarities: Gillian

Netflix series The Crown’s fourth season is about the royal family. But it is also about another woman in power, the first female prime minister of Britain, Margaret Thatcher. In the new season, award-winning actor Gillian Anderson portrays the late British leader. Even as audiences are praising her performance, Anderson speaks about the challenges and the experience of joining the acclaimed period drama. When asked about how much of Thatcher would viewers be able to see in the latest season of The Crown, Gillian said the series will highlight her role with regard to various important national events and also shed some light on the kind of bond she shared with Queen Elizabeth II. She said, “In episode one, we see Margaret win the election, and in episode ten, we see her leave office. In between, the series observes her relationship with the Queen through various landmark events including the cabinet reshuffle, the Falklands War and the sanctions on South Africa.”