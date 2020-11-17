Sindh CM, two MPAs test positive for Covid as 2,128 new cases surface

Murad-Ali-Shah-1-750x369Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into isolation, a statement from the Chief Minister House, Sindh said Monday.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister said he has light fever but is feeling better and has got himself isolated on the directions of his doctors. He said he got himself tested on Friday.

Doctors have advised Sindh cabinet members to go through Covid-19 tests as a precautionary measure because they have been in contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Two more members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sharjeel Inam Memon and Sher Muhammad Balani, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Sharjeel Inan Memon, PPP MPA from PS-50 Hyderabad and Sher Muhammad Balani from Tharparkar have tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded at 28,048 as 2,128 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Nineteen corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan, while 206 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,859 allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Some 29,511 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,353 in Sindh, 11,361 in Punjab, 5,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 437 in Balochistan, 304 in GB, and 944 in AJK. Around 359,032 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 356,904 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,455, Balochistan 16,407, GB 4,452, ICT 24,218, KP 42,370, Punjab 110,450 and Sindh 155,680. About 7,160 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,747 Sindh among nine of them died in hospital on Sunday, 2,475 in Punjab four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 1,311 in KP two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 257 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 121 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 4,950,561 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,587 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have collectively reported 335 cases and four deaths during the last 24 hours. Breakdown of cases and deaths recorded: Islamabad: 224 cases, 2 deaths, GB: 5 cases, AJK: 106 cases, 2 deaths

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health researchers in a case study detected re-infection of Covid-19 on Monday. As Pakistan is undergoing the second wave of novel coronavirus, a group of Khyber Medical University researchers have found the first instance of Covid-19 re-infection. According to the research released by the health experts, an employee of the health department, who was found positive of novel coronavirus on June 06 this year, was diagnosed with coronavirus again.

The health worker had developed flu-like illness before testing positive for coronavirus on June 6 and was cleared of the disease on June 19, but four months and 13 days later, he was re-infected. The virus symptoms were severe in the re-infection case, which was detected during a study carried out by a team of researchers. The winter season was suitable for many respiratory viruses and could cause the coronavirus to spread, experts said and advised measures to control and prevent the virus.

Meanwhile, 10 more employees of Punjab Assembly have been tested positive of coronavirus after that the total number has surged to 17. According to media reports, the testing of employees of Punjab Assembly is underway amid second wave of coronavirus.