Education ministers to discuss schools closure, extended winter vacation

Inter-provincial education ministers have convened an emergency meeting in view of the rising cases of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood convened the meeting and a letter has been issued to all the members of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference. The inter-provincial education ministers meeting will be held today at 11 am at the NCOC.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recommended early and extended winter vacations for students due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases at educational institutions.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in several educational institutions in Pakistan and coronavirus cases are on the rise in the country. The district administration has sealed the relevant departments and classes after coronavirus cases were reported in three universities in Islamabad.

For the fourth consecutive day, Pakistan reported over 2,000 cases in 24 hours. A total of 2,128 new cases were recorded on November 15, bringing the nationwide tally to 359,032. A total of 19 lives were lost in the past 24 hours while the number of active cases shot up to 28,048.

On Sunday, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said adopting “smart lockdowns” instead of shutting down schools was a better choice.

“In my opinion, we should focus on smart lockdown rather than an across the board shutdown of schools,” he wrote on Twitter. “Will update tomorrow.”

On the other hand, most of the educational institutions that have been sealed are private educational institutions. So far, several educational institutions in the federal capital Islamabad have been sealed after two or more corona cases were reported.