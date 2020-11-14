Demi Lovato reveals the ‘pinch me’ moment she’s looking forward to

In the wake of a difficult year, Demi Lovato shared that she’s happy to be “alive.” In a Nov. 12 interview with Jenna Bush Hager on NBC News’ TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer got candid about what her upcoming hosting gig at 46th E!’s People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 15 means to her. Demi has a long history at the PCAs. The 27-year-old was nominated for the first time in 2010 in the Favorite Breakout Music Artist category. In 2012, she performed her single “Give Your Heart a Break” at the awards show, the same year she took home the award for Favorite Pop Artist. “I think my first time at the People’s Choice Awards I was performing, it was one of the first times I performed at an awards show on a main stage,” she recalled. “And I could see people in the audience that I really respected and admired. I was so nervous.” When asked what “pinch me” moments Demi is anticipating ahead of Sunday’s PCAs, the artist expressed gratitude for being able to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. “You know, I think just honestly, the biggest pinch me is like I am so glad that I will be on a stage at all this year,” she said. “I count my blessings every day that I’ve been able to stay safe when that hasn’t been the case for a lot of people. My biggest pinch me is being alive on a stage.”