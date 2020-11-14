Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, November 15, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Pakistan condemns shooting incident at Saudi Embassy in The Hague

News Desk

Pakistan has strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Dutch capital The Hague. The shameful attack blatantly violated all international laws and norms. Pakistan appreciates prompt action by the Dutch authorities and hopes the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice. Pakistan expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We stand by the Kingdom against any threat to its safety and security,” a statement by Foreign office said.

Submit a Comment