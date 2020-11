SC registrar office objects to Zardari’s applications for transferring NAB reference to Karachi

The Supreme Court (SC) Registrar Office has raised objections over the petitions filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking transferring NAB reference against him to Karachi. The objections have been raised on four different applications. It has been said in the objections raised by registrar office that NAB has filed reference under SC orders on this matter. Asif Zardari’s applications seeking shifting of reference to Karachi have already been rejected. Under SC rules the review petition cannot be filed again. The applications filed by Asif Zardari on shifting of his reference to Karachi are not maintainable.