Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA from Sanghar Jam Madad Ali passed away from coronavirus on Friday.

Jam Madad Ali was admitted at a private hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago. His health condition kept worsening after which he was put on a ventilator. He breathed his last on Friday morning.

The deadly pandemic has engulfed more than 7000 lives in Pakistan and over 1.29 million across the world