PHC chief justice Waqar Seth succumbs to Covid

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth has passed away aged 59, a spokesperson for the court confirmed late Thursday.

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth was battling coronavirus and succumbed to the deadly illness earlier Thursday, the spokesperson said.

The PHC’s top judge was undergoing treatment at Islamabad’s Kulsum International Hospital.

Justice Seth led the special court bench that announced the verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

The special court had sentenced Musharraf to death under Article 6 of the Constitution on December 17, 2019.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Seth said in paragraph 66 that “we direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

The verdict appeared to have irked many quarters and Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced on December 19, 2019, that the federal government would file a reference against Justice Seth under Article 209 of the Constitution in the Supreme Judicial Council.