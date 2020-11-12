Pakistan strongly condemns Saudi Arabia’s cemetery attack

Pakistan has strongly condemned the violent attack on a cemetery in Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez said in a statement that several people were injured in the attack on the Jeddah cemetery. Such attacks and extremism are reprehensible, he stated.

According to the Foreign Office spokesman, the government and people of Pakistan express solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The timely action taken by Saudi Arabia to save lives is commendable.

The spokesman said that Pakistan supports the steps taken by Saudi Arabia for its security. Earlier on Wednesday, several people were wounded in a bomb attack at a Remembrance Day ceremony attended by foreign diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Makkah region authorities described the attack as “cowardly” and “unsuccessful,” and said that an employee of the Greek consulate and a Saudi security officer were injured.

Diplomats from France, Greece, Italy, Britain and the United States were in attendance at the Armistice Day commemoration ceremony in the Red Sea port city, according to a joint statement from their embassies that condemned the “cowardly attack.”

They also thanked the “brave Saudi first responders who assisted those at the scene” and pledged their support to “the Saudi authorities as they investigate this attack and prosecute its perpetrators.”

A statement by the European Union delegation to Saudi Arabia expressed solidarity with the kingdom and the countries whose representatives were present at the ceremony.