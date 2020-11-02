SC denies security to Babri verdict judge

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant extension in security cover provided to a former judge who had delivered the recent verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Former special judge SK Yadav had recently acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case.

The judge had moved the SC seeking extension in the security provided to him in view of the sensitivity of the case. Judge Yadav had retired on September 30 hours after delivering the verdict.

The apex court refused to grant an extension for security cover to the judge, saying they don’t consider it necessary. The judge had contended that he perceives a threat to his security.

The bench had gone through a letter written by Special CBI (retired) Judge Yadav seeking an extension of his security keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, in which he had recently delivered a verdict.

The special CBI court in Lucknow had in September acquitted all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case observing that the demolition was not pre-planned.