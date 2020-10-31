Pakistan to engage Muslim leaders against rising Islamophobia: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that Pakistan would engage Muslim leaders around the world to effectively counter the rising Islamophobia in the western countries.

The statement came while addressing the concluding session of National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (S.A.W.W) Conference in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) celebrations in Islamabad.

PM Imran also pointed out that he had written letters to heads of the Muslim countries and he will personally contact them to evolve a common strategy against rising Islamophobia.

While he did not explicitly reference France, Khan said “recent statements at the leadership level […] are a reflection of this increasing Islamophobia that is spreading in European countries where sizeable Muslim populations reside”.

Khan also repeated a call he had made in a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg this week, for the personage of the prophet and the Quran to be treated on par with the Holocaust as topics that could not be insulted, questioned or disrespected under free speech rights.

The Prime Minister further informed that a law will be passed making it compulsory for the students of class seven, eight and nine to study the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W).

He also said that Allah Almighty has enlighted the path of humanity through the Holy Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W). “There was no human on the earth like Prophet (S.A.W.W) and it will never come,” he concluded.