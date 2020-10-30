The heinous game of Islamophobia in the West!

There have been long-running failed attempts to weaken Muslims and tarnish the image of Islam around the world, with Zionist planners regularly becoming part of these efforts. Muslims are being branded as terrorists and propagated that the growing number of Muslims is a major threat to the Western world. Based on this threat, Muslims are being massacred and they are being forced to leave Islam. Along with the genocide of Muslims, Islam and the Qur’an are being insulted in the name of immorality and freedom of expression. Even though insulting words are being uttered in honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are being made, publishing some blasphemous material every year does not stop the process of hurting the feelings of Muslims Yes, in this regard, many arrogant came to grips and became a sign, but this evil chain is still going on.

It is clear that the whole West’s prejudice against Muslims is on the rise, but France has once again crossed the line into Islamophobia, first in France blasphemous sketches were published in newspapers and now those sketches are shown on government buildings. This heinous game was backed by French President Macron, but it is Charlie Hebdo magazine that has been involved in this nefarious act for many years. Charlie Hebdo was attacked by a group of Muslim youths about four or five years ago, killing 12 people, including the staff of the magazine, and just a few weeks ago, a Pakistani youth living in France stabbed and injured some Charlie Hebdo workers for publishing a blasphemous sketch. The attack injured some of Charlie Hebdo’s activists. Despite this, France has failed to understand the basic point that Muslims cannot tolerate any act of insolence and because of this; any Muslim can take the law into their own hands. ۔

There is no doubt that the West is well aware of the faith of Muslims, yet publicity of blasphemous sketches is not without purpose, especially in a country like France, it would not expect to have any idea of ​​the strong reaction of Muslims after the publication of the blasphemous sketches. To think so would be tantamount to self-deception. All such countries, including France and Norway, which promote blasphemous sketches and seek to promote resentment among Muslims by taking steps such as blasphemy, must have some motives and intentions that must be understood. The heinous game of Islamophobia is being played in the West. The West wants to find out among the Muslims those who are ready to die for Islam so that a war can be started against them and the rest can be openly ruled. Muslims must adopt a common strategy considering all such possibilities. Unless Muslims come together on one page to protect the honor and dignity of their Prophet (P.B.U.H), punishing the West for blasphemy seems unthinkable. It seems that because a few countries together cannot confront other world powers, including France and Norway, the Muslim Ummah will have to take action on a united platform against the countries that spread anti-Muslim sentiments and riots.

The Muslim Ummah is outraged at the publication of blasphemous sketches, Pakistan has always been one of the countries in the world that any movement against Islam or Muslims, ridiculing their beliefs or Muslims, he not only stood up against the perpetrators of oppression but also raised his voice in every forum to make Muslims around the world realize that he stood by them. How can a country which cannot remain silent on any action against Muslims or Islam, remain silent on the actions taken against its Prophet? Therefore, in response to this heinous act, Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous sketches to attack the faith of the people of Islam and millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression. It is a matter of heartache, not of empty verbal condemnation, but of sending back the French ambassador with a practical boycott of the products.

It has been a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah that the political leaders of Muslim countries convene all-party conferences for their seats, form PDMs and hold rallies for their own interests, but only verbal statements on the protection of the honor of the Prophet (P.B.U.H) are used to satisfy the people.

The people are also painted in the colors of their political leaders. There was a time when the news of blasphemy in the name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) came to light. People from all over the country used to come to the streets and guard the honor of the Prophet (P.B.U.H) according to their means, but with the passage of time, as the insolence has increased, unfortunately the spirit of faith has also weakened. Nowadays, the reaction to the blasphemous sketches is only visible on social media or small rallies in some areas.

A large number of people are beginning to understand that our protests do not matter to them why we should expend our energies. If all Muslims adopt this thinking, then understand that this is the success of these arrogant people. In fact, their aim is to somehow remove the spirit of sacrificing one’s life for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) from the hearts of Muslims. Therefore, we should force the government to take practical steps by protesting for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the best of our ability, so that it is known to the world that the spirit of faith is still present in the hearts of Muslims and they are ready to sacrifice their lives for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).