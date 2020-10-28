PCB announces star-studded commentary panel for Zimbabwe series

Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram will be joined by former Test batsman Tino Mawoyo and Urooj Mumtaz as the Pakistan Cricket Board today announced broadcast details of the upcoming Pakistan versus Zimbabwe series.

Urooj will be involved in the ODIs to be played on October 30, November 1 and 3 and Wasim will call action in the three T20Is. Bazid, Mawoyo, Ramiz and Wilkins will commentate on the both formats.

The PCB, through the consortium of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz, will produce the series in High Definition, which will be carried around Pakistan by the PCB partner PTV Sports as part of the three-year $200million agreement.

The production set-up will comprise 18 HD cameras – 10 manned and eight unmanned – as well as the Decision Review System (DRS) using ball-tracking and edge detection technology, as part of the ICC regulations.

List of international broadcasters will be shared in due course.

Series schedule

Oct 30 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

Nov 1 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

Nov 3 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

Nov 7 – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

Nov 8 – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpire), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

Nov 10 – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpire), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)