At least seven killed, 123 Injured In Madrasa Blast In Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least seven people were killed and over 123 injured after an explosive device in a bag detonated inside a madrassa in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday.

Police sources reveal that around 40-50 children were present inside the madrassa when the bomb went off.

Police and rescue service arrived at the crime scene and launched operations. KP Police said initial investigations revealed that the time-bomb was planted inside a bag.

There were nearly 1,000 children in the seminary at the time of the blast. Majority of the victims are children and instructors as the blast took place during classes at the religious school. According to AFP, teachers and boys as young as 7 were among the wounded.

The injured were moved to Lady Reading Hospital where at least five are in critically wounded. LRH officials confirmed receiving at least seven bodies and over 70 injured. Another 36 were shifted to Naseerullah Babar Memorial Hospital.