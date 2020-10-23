Tariq Abbas Qureshi appointed as CCPO Lahore

RPO Sahiwal Tariq Abbas Qureshi has reportedly been appointed as new CCPO Lahore.

Sources claim that the Establishment Division has prepared the notification for the removal of CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh from the office. Umar Sheikh will likely be transferred to Faisalabad.

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh landed into hot water after blaming the Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape victim. He was also criticized after an audio clip of him using obscene language and threatening words was leaked.

According to reports, he is being removed from the designation of CCPO Lahore due to misuse of power.