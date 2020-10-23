Chevening Pakistan team calls on PU VC

LAHORE: The Chevening Pakistan team has called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office. The team included Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Ms. Fouzia Younis, Head Communication and Public Diplomacy, Pakistan Network BHC, Ms. Shahla Qayyum, Head of Chevening Pakistan and Mr. Hassan Yousaf Shah, Chevening Scholar. Heads of various departments and a few PU students also attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting included awareness and promotion of Chevening scholarship for one year masters, UK-Pakistan dosti campaign, UK’s contribution in the government and education sectors and Chevening engagement with PU in the coming years. The meeting included fruitful discussion on the agenda items and the UK team also responded to the student queries. The Vice Chancellor positively encouraged the students to compete for competitive grants such as Chevening and continue efforts to become better productive citizens. The meeting ended with a note of thanks along with exchange of souvenirs.